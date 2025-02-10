Share

Contrary to popular belief, the Palestinian cause is not grounded in a historical, racial, or ethnic identity. No, the Palestinian cause is best understood as a purely ideological movement, akin to the vile and violent ideas of communism and nazism.

Check out The Dossier’s fantastic sponsors, curated exclusively for our readers

Premium Proteins Without Premium Prices

High-quality meat delivered straight to your door with Good Chop. Sourced only from American farms, every order supports local farms & ranchers.

Exclusive for The Dossier Readers: Get free ground beef with every order for the life of membership! Click the link to claim your offer.

The reality, as mentioned above, may surprise those who absorb regular corporate media reportage, but nonetheless, it’s the reality. The Palestinian movement has been around for a little over half a century, and it’s long past time for this noxious ideology to be swept into the dustbin of history.

We were reminded of the barbarity of the Palestinian ideology (best represented by their popular leaders in the Hamas terrorist organization) when Palestinians living in Gaza stormed into Israel on October 7th, 2023, and massacred over one thousand civilians. In doing so, the Palestinians — which included many non-Hamas members — kidnapped hundreds of Israelis.

The self-declared rocket scientist supporters of the Palestinians point out ad nauseam that history did not begin on October 7th, as if this is some effective way to put points on the board and legitimize the mass slaughter of Jews. Yet the history of the Palestinian movement is rife — and entirely exclusive — with unprovoked violence against anyone who is deemed to be in the way of their annihilationist movement. Oftentimes, that’s the Jewish people living in the land of Israel. Other times, it’s Arab governments seeking to embrace modernity and depart from Islamic fundamentalism.

Arab World for Research and Development survey shows Palestinians overwhelmingly support violent jihadist groups

In recent days, the media has been inundated with coverage of the recently released Israeli hostages, some of whom were exchanged for Palestinian militants. The male hostages were treated to horrific conditions. Their captors, both official Hamas militants and Gazan citizens, tortured and starved them relentlessly. You can’t help but to liken their treatment to that of the Jews who suffered in the Holocaust.

Hamas militants paraded around soon to be released Israeli hostages

The Palestinian identity was invented in the decades following the establishment of the modern State of Israel. It served two primary purposes.

First and foremost, during the Cold War, the Soviet Union supported various quasi-nationalist movements in the Arab world as part of its strategy to counter Western, particularly American, influence in the Middle East. This support included facilitating and promoting the Cairo-born Yasser Arafat, the first Palestinian nationalist leader. Arafat and his comrades abroad helped to fabricate a unique Palestinian identity. Despite the movement having zero independently distinguishable ethnic, cultural, or religious characteristics, the propaganda took hold, and the fraudulent distortions remain in place today.

Due to decades of propaganda, many self-identified Palestinians are entirely unaware that there is no genetically independent Palestinian ethnic group. Palestinian is an ideology disguised as an identity

Secondly, Palestinian identity was invented as an Islamic supremacist bulwark to the legitimacy of modern Israel. Today, the Palestinian movement serves exclusively to create trouble for Israel and its domestic and global standing in the world. To the fanatical Palestinians and some of their neighbors, the world is divided into two categories: Dar el Islam (the house of Islam) and Dar el Harb (the house of war).

Given that the land of Israel was once conquered by Islamic empires, Israel’s sovereign presence is canonically forbidden, and the Palestinian ideology dictates that a judenrein Dar el Islam must again surface in the land of Israel. The Palestinian ideology serves as a means to achieve that end.

The good news for moral, upstanding people is that the Palestinian movement has failed to gain a foothold in the halls of power of America and Israel. Moreover, their standing vis-a-vis Israel continues to become more and more lopsided to the benefit of Israel. Still, the violent ideology of Palestinianism remains widely popular around the world, and this is largely due to the propaganda that frames Palestinians as a people and not a depraved ideological campaign.

President Trump, who amusingly and rightly uses the term Palestinian as a pejorative, has advanced a series of bold ideas for the future of the war torn Gaza Strip. One of those ideas includes relocating the people of Gaza elsewhere in the Islamic world while the land is rebuilt.

Gazans — not just Hamas, but largely the whole of the population of Gaza — started a war against Israel by committing a horrific massacre. In the aftermath of the massacre, they cheered and demanded a full scale war. Now that Israel has mopped the floor with its enemy, residents of Gaza must own the consequences of their actions, which may include being thrown out of Gaza, if necessary. President Trump is right to dismiss the idea that people who identify as Palestinian somehow have a right to the lands they claim. Exiling them, indefinitely or not, is a gracious maneuver, especially after losing a war they started. They should consider themselves lucky.

Moreover, the U.S. can exert a ton of pressure on surrounding Arab nations to absorb the Palestinians, who speak the same language and have the same cultural practices as their neighbors. Given the enormous assistance that the United States delivers on an annual basis to its Arab allies, the least the latter party can do is to allow for the entry of these people, and help to facilitate their deradicalization process.

Palestinian terrorism and carnage — the only staples of the Palestinian doctrine since its founding — will not stop until the Palestinian ideological movement is dismantled and defeated. Instead of accomodating the lunacy of “two state solutions” and other means to prop up a cradle to grave death cult, which will result in future October 7th-like attacks, moral citizens and world powers should seek victory over Palestinianism and see to it that the recurring madness finally comes to an end.

Share