The Mummy Returns: Biden is off to Egypt for climate hoax conference
Powerful nations will once more gather to fabricate ways to steal individual liberties in the name of climate change.
The people in charge of the Biden Administration are sending Joe Biden to Egypt this weekend for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, which starts this Sunday.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Biden will be in attendance along with…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.