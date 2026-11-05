The Dossier

The Dossier

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Miz beautiful's avatar
Miz beautiful
1d

Maybe A.I. will save us by destroying the demonrat🐀 party….im looking for the silver lining…

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Delred's avatar
Delred
1dEdited

I think the average person is worried that AI will take his or her job. I don’t think they are worried that AI will wipe out humanity, but their concern is much more personal and practical, in that they are probably using AI in their day-to-day and even being told or instructed to by their employers, and in the back of their minds, they know that eventually, there’s a good possibility they will lose their job to this technology. That is where most of the distrust is likely coming from.

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