The Great Reset, part two: the World Economic Forum’s Great Narrative Project
Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum are plotting their next big move.
Time is of the essence, and Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum are here to save you from yourself. The “climate emergency” has arrived and “we” have no time to waste, “the environment is on the brink of disaster and climate change is an existential threat.”
Klaus Schwab, the head of the infamous World Economic Forum, hammers home the aforementione…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.