How the tables have turned…

Donald Trump campaigned for president in 2016 in part on the rallying cry of throwing Hillary Clinton in prison for the variety of crimes she’s committed over the years.

Despite being a staple item on his campaign, the newly elected President Trump quickly dismissed the idea that he would actually follow through with prosecuting Hillary Clinton.

Big mistake.

And now the reverse has happened. Hillary probably let out one of her grotesque cackles after seeing this photo.

Trump failed to drain The Swamp, and now The Swamp is on offense.

The American ruling class has decided to turn the screws on Donald Trump. The former president is racking up a series of increasingly absurd indictments, resulting in mountains of legal bills, and there is a very real possibility that he will end up convicted of these charges in the coming months.

Trump’s 2016 adversary, far from being scrutinized by the American legal system, has spent the last handful of years without a care in the world. Sure, she will remain insanely bitter that she will never become president. Nonetheless, she’s still in perfect standing with the ruling class, routinely hobnobbing with the rich, famous, and powerful.

In fact, The Clinton Foundation just announced that their Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) will convene in a few weeks.

The annual CGI meeting amounts to the rich and powerful giving themselves a reason to hang out in New York City and virtue signal about how moral and courageous they pretend to be.

The CGI sponsors list includes some of the most depraved entities on the planet, including Pfizer, the parent company of Moderna, the lady who helped to launder Hunter Biden’s artwork, and plenty of additional unindicted criminal entities and individuals.

The speakers list of course includes Bill Clinton and Crooked H, in addition to Biden Administration cabinet officials, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Cindy McCain, Ashley Judd, Matt Damon, and many more household names.

Trump’s four years were definitely a mixed bag, and it’s worth reiterating that we should give him great credit for not starting any new major wars. Nonetheless, The Swamp remains entirely unscathed, and now more powerful than ever.

Unfortunately, during the Covid hysteria era, President Trump and the Uniparty in Congress facilitated the spooling up of the money printer and transferred trillions of dollars in value from the average American Joe to the ruling class.

The money printer is the most powerful tool in the ruling class’s arsenal, and by encouraging poor monetary policy, Trump ended up refueling the people in charge with all of the power they needed. Far from thanking Donald Trump for filling up their coffers, the people in charge now seek to imprison him anyway.

President Trump is campaigning for 2024 on the pledge to again drain the swamp, but for real this time, after his first term ended in the fastest roll up of power in U.S. history, resulting in a historic loss for the average American. It’s worth considering the possibility that despite his righteous grievances, Trump just isn’t capable of defeating his adversaries.

