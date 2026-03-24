The Dossier

The Dossier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Kaplan's avatar
Joseph Kaplan
Mar 24

This proves the point that media like Substack is doing the work, serious investigating reporting newspapers and TV news once did. An example of why I and millions of others have tuned out the No longer MSM

Reply
Share
hoppah's avatar
hoppah
Mar 24

"Center for AI Journalism" is mighty dystopian.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schachtel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture