Is Covid-19 back for real this time? Is the “Eris” variant the real deal. These kind of questions keep coming up again and again, and it’s all by design.

“The goal is an endless war, not a successful war” Wikileaks founder Julian Assange once said of the long Afghanistan war.

That comment perfectly captures the cycle of Covid hysteria, too

In order to answer this question, it’s important to reach an understandable framework for how we define Covid and reach a premise to build upon.

What is this thing we all call Covid or Covid-19?

First of all, it’s important to shake out the pseudoscientific blather built up in our minds that we’ve accumulated from cable news, Government Health bureaucrats, and the legacy media. All of these forces have been horrifically incompetent and negligent over the course of the corona hysteria years, routinely insisting that you inject yourself with poison and ruin your lives to combat “the virus.” These forces are much more dangerous to your health than a respiratory illness that they have so poorly defined. To understand what Covid truly is, we must first pledge to turn off the TV.

Here in reality, outside of the accepted ruling class framework, Covid is best understood as nothing more than a merger of what people commonly referred to prior to 2020 as the cold and flu.

These two closely related diagnoses were then rebranded into a scary sounding disease called Covid-19.

Nobody gets the cold anymore. Nobody gets the flu anymore. Sometimes, people now get RSV, but that’s because Pfizer has a new “vaccine” to sell for that! Essentially, post-2019 anything resembling the sniffles is now Covid.

And now that we’ve turned off the TV and reset our minds, it’s time to briefly discuss the etymological roots of respiratory illness.

The name ‘cold’ dates back to the 16th century, and it was used due to the sniffles coming at a time when people were exposed to cold weather. Cold is a catch all diagnosis for mild respiratory symptoms.

The name ‘flu’ is short for the Italian word influenza, which comes from the medieval Latin influentia, which means 'visitation' or 'influence'. Remember, prior to the Covid era, influenza was largely diagnosed by a spot diagnosis, and rarely a test for evidence of an influenza virus. A flu diagnosis is as simple as determining a respiratory illness that is worse than a cold.

Given the symptom portfolio in relation to the flu and the common cold, we’ve already established that there is nothing particularly novel about the disease we call Covid-19. The only distinguishing characteristic is built in the theory that the virus that supposedly causes it is a novel virus. Yet epidemiology and virology are “sciences” full of so much gobbledygook jargon, and there is still no real evidence that there was ever a novel virus spawned via a lab leak or natural spillover event in the first place.

And the aforementioned statement, regardless of if you agree or disagree, doesn’t really even matter anyway, because the disease is not at all threatening to our civilization, nor is there any working cure for the disease, nor is there any practical means to mitigate its spread. Sorry, Government Health and the TV lied to you. There are no magic cures for the sniffles.

Think of it this way:

Verizon, the popular telecommunications company, was a creation of the merger of two companies: Bell Atlantic Corp. and GTE Corp.

Bell Atlantic is the cold.

GTE Corp is the flu.

Verizon is Covid-19.

Today, there is only Verizon. Bell and GTE are relics of the past.

Verizon will remain with us until the company goes under or it merges and/or rebrands. The same goes for Covid-19. The cold/flu merger and rebrand called Covid-19 will remain with us until the people in power decide to name it something else. It is not a perfect analogy, but I hope that it paints an understandable visual.

Welcome to the perpetual hysteria cycle.

