The CDC will vote Thursday to permanently shield Pfizer and Moderna from COVID vaccine injury liability
The end game is near.
A CDC committee will convene this week and likely vote Thursday to deliver permanent legal indemnity to Pfizer and Moderna, through the process of adding the drug companies’ mRNA injections to the child and adolescent immunization schedules.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.