The Biden Admin refused to secure the border, so it was time to bring the border to Martha's Vineyard
Via a one-way flight on Air DeSantis
Rarely do you get an opportunity to do what is right, positively impact policy, and showcase hypocrisy in one fell swoop.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
And that’s exactly what Florida Governor Ron DeSantis achieved Wednesday when the state sent some 50 …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.