The Dossier

The Dossier

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Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
8d

Jordan - Anthropic is funding the "evaluators" and everyone else in the Doomer Camp. There’s big money in panic. There’s even bigger money in regulatory capture. That's their endgame.

Give Democrats control of AI and it will turn out just as well as their handling of our retirement, healthcare, and education systems.

Here's my Charts: Who Profits When AI “Might Kill Us All”?

https://directorblue.substack.com/p/who-profits-when-ai-might-kill-us

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Joseph Kaplan's avatar
Joseph Kaplan
8d

AI doomers = more fear porn. After the scamdemic, climate change hoax, Russia hoax aren’t we smarter enough to recognize fear porn when it shows up again?

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