Thanks to the great FOIA work of the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, we now have the audio tapes that confirm The Dossier’s exclusive reporting on President Biden’s undisclosed medical emergency that took place during his July 15-17 trip to Las Vegas, Nevada.

The audio from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department's protective detail for President Biden on July 17 provides stunning detail about the mystery incident, which occurred that afternoon following a campaign stop at a Mexican restaurant.

Jennifer Van Laar, who also reported on the incident, verifying with independent police sources (shortly after The Dossier published our report), published the tapes over at Red State.

"For everyone on the radio, right now POTUS is 421 [code for a sick or injured person]. He's being seen so we're just kinda waiting to see how this is shaping out,” one of the dispatchers said over police radio. “So, for everybody's knowledge, he's 421 right now. We're just trying to figure out what's going on, and we're gonna go from there.”

Another dispatcher announced over the police radio that “Secret Service is requesting a code 3 response.”

In emergency response terminology, code 3 indicates a critical and urgent situation requiring an immediate response and the use of lights and sirens.

Of course, that seems like a bit of overkill when compared to the White House’s insistence that Biden had nothing more than a mild case of Covid-19.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to our reporting Monday following a question from Fox’s Peter Doocy.

"He was not. As you know, the president tested positive for Covid-19 ... outside of that, there was no medical emergency,” Jean-Pierre said.

In our original report, The Dossier obtained independent testimony from over half a dozen law enforcement officers who participated in the president’s security detail, and others who spoke from firsthand knowledge of the incident that unfolded that day.

According to these law enforcement sources, the president’s motorcade was initially planning on heading to University Medical Center (UMC), which was located about two miles up the road from the president’s position. Police answered the call, rapidly deploying their “in the box” emergency squads to facilitate the reroute to the hospital. However, the president’s team decided not to bring him to the hospital. It was then relayed to on-duty officers on the president’s detail that they would need to clear an express route to Harry Reid International Airport. The police assigned to the president’s detail and the emergency “in the box” squads then redeployed their resources to get the president on to Air Force One (which possesses a full medical suite) as fast and as safely as humanly possible.

The president’s communications staff and the White House physician would later say that the president had tested positive for Covid-19, declaring that it was the reason for the cancellation of his schedule and his abrupt change of plans in Las Vegas.

After the Vegas debacle, President Biden would spend the next week at his beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he would end up reportedly surrending the Democratic Party nomination to Kamala Harris.

Since the Las Vegas incident, President Biden has hardly been seen in public. Despite committing to be the on-paper president until Inauguration Day, his daily schedule is usually almost empty.

