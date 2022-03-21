Supporting the Current Thing: COVID Mania adherents embrace the Ukraine narrative
New poll finds that the more mRNA injections you take, the more likely you are to unquestionably endorse the government's Ukraine narrative.
I wanted to turn your attention to a fascinating poll that came out the other day.
The Toronto Star hired a polling agency to survey Canadians about their views about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. What made this poll unique is that it separated the sides to three separate groups: the triple vaccinated, the double vaxxed, and the unvaccinated.
Now, it’s …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.