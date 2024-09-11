Share

Before we get to the post: Today marks the somber anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks against America. Please spare a moment to honor the memory of those we lost that day, and to recognize the incredible heroism we witnessed from the emergency personnel who rose to the occasion. May we Never Forget.

The plan was to do a recap post on the Trump-Harris ABC primetime debate, but last night left us with a much more important issue to tackle, and that is the issue of the debates themselves as they are currently structured.

Sure, Trump did not perform as well as expected, even as he found himself in a 1 versus 3 match. And yes, Kamala Harris remained well disciplined with her talking points, somewhat humbly recognizing her nonexistent ability to improvise. To liken the scorecard to a professional boxing match, I’d have Trump by decision, but I was expecting a knockout.

I very much doubt that any of what transpired last night moved the needle in any particular direction, and political pundits are often very disconnected from the general public. So instead of wasting time on more highlights, it’s better to consider what can be done to avoid the absolute lunacy we witnessed last night from ABC.

This should be the last election cycle with legacy media debates. Ever. No more excuses, GOP. Just stop accommodating this madness and being complicit in it.

Last night was much more an interrogation of Donald Trump than anything resembling a debate.

“Why won’t you recognize the 2020 election? Do you wish you had done more on Jan 6? Why are you so racist, sir? Why are you attacking our climate hoax?”

Michael Le Brecht II/ABC News

How is any of that considered a debate? It was the worst debate production of all time and the American people are the biggest losers here. I don’t recall a single question of importance. It was full clownworld from beginning to end.

Why are we, the free-thinking, pro-human, decency-promoting peoples of America, still putting up with this?

It’s long past time to starve the corporate media — the ultimate “enemy of the people” — of their precious “debates,” which are not debates at all, but something else entirely. The “debates” serve to grant a lifeline to an industry in rapid decline.

I don't watch any corporate media programming, ever, with the exception being if a friend is on a show or if I need to tune in for work-related matters. The corporate media is seed oils for the brain. It is toxic sludge. Last night I was reminded why that is. Being forced to watch these stuck-up, obnoxious ABC operatives is a form of torture. It is in no way remotely entertaining. It abuses the minds of the American people, and even a modicum of exposure to the toxic sludge that is the corporate media makes us all dumber as a result.

Why should the country keep recognizing the fraudulent credentials of the likes of ABC’s David Muir, Linsey Davis, and their hyper-partisan colleagues? Why must we continue to pretend that these are thoughtful people?

What is the true value of a Muir or Davis on a platform like Substack? What have they achieved through merit? On an open market, how many people would subscribe to read their work and watch their dutiful, monotonous advancement of the Current Thing?

Muir and Davis are not just hacks. They are boring, unintelligent, uninspiring hacks. They don’t deserve to have that platform, and the GOP should stop granting it to them.

No more self-harm. No more emotional abuse of the American citizen. It’s time to put an end to the “debates,” and replace them with real debates.

I am under no illusion that Americans are suddenly going to acquire the attention span to excitedly encourage a series of Lincoln–Douglas-styled debates. Nor do I believe that the answer is to have them go on Joe Rogan’s podcast to duke it out. The answer is not to have the legacy media charade balanced out by one debate hosted by Fox News, which is becoming more and more of a lifeless establishment machine.

But there is certainly a happy medium that involves cutting out the corporate media entirely, leaving them with no option but to cover and observe the debate, instead of participating in the debate to assist Democrats.

I never want to watch another one of these “debates,” and I suspect you’re as fed up as I am. It’s time to bring back real debates, free from partisan, in-the-tank referees, and structure them so that Americans can acquire important information about the two candidates hoping to become commander in chief.

