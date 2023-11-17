Discover more from The Dossier
Shock Survey: 89% of Palestinians support terror groups known for suicide attacks, while 75% approve of October 7 massacre
Another poll displays the results of cradle to grave hate indoctrination.
A new opinion poll released by the Ramallah-based Arab World for Research & Development (AWRAD) revealed that the vast majority of Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza Strip support jihadist terrorism, and that Palestinians overwhelmingly approve of the October 7 slaughter in southern Israel that was carried out by Hamas.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Dossier has uploaded an unedited PDF of the survey in case it gets taken offline:
Here are some of the key highlights:
The survey shows that 75% of Palestinians approve of the October 7 terror attack against civilians in southern Israel, which is described by the PLO pollster as “attacks” that were “carried out in response to contemporary and historic oppression.”
Despite supporting the October 7 massacre, 90% now support a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Some context to this:
In Arabic, a ceasefire is referred to as a hudna, and the term carries a very different connotation. A hudna is more of a strategic ceasefire that allows for a pause in fighting so that a competitive advantage can be built against an adversary. In Western terms, a ceasefire seeks a more lasting end to hostilities. A hudna is purposed with allowing for your forces to regroup so that they can continue the military campaign at a later date.
Now back to the survey…
Most Palestinians believe that “Palestine will win.” That prediction is not going so well. Hamas has not only not won, they’ve run away from the fight and decided to hide within the civilian populations, as the Israeli army has successfully split Gaza in two.
Now, here’s where the poll gets really ugly:
The Palestinians support the most ferocious jihadi terrorist groups while having nothing but contempt for the United States and even Arab countries that had previously attempted to assist them.
The Al Qassam Brigades, which is supported by 89% of respondents, is the militant arm of Hamas. They are known for carrying out suicide bombing missions and terrorist attacks on civilians.
Islamic Jihad (known in the West as Palestinian Islamic Jihad, or PIJ), the second most popular group with 84% approval, is a terrorist organization that operates in Gaza and Lebanon. Their operations also include suicide attacks and indiscriminate violence against civilians.
The Al Aqsa Brigades, which, like the two aforementioned groups, is best known for its suicide attacks, receives an 80% approval rating. They operate mostly in the West Bank.
Hamas comes in fourth place with 76%. In all likelihood, Hamas is taking a back seat to the above groups because they are not committed to enough carnage against Israelis and the greater Western world.
This poll is not an aberration, but the norm. The Dossier has reported on previous surveys that once more reveal the unpopular truth that is the cradle to grave radicalization problem among people who live in the Palestinian Territories.
The unpopular truth: surveys show that most Palestinians support Hamas and fellow jihadist compatriot groups
With this survey, and many before it, we can certainly put to rest the idea —advanced by President Joe Biden and the institutional U.S. foreign policy gang — that “Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people.”
Shock Survey: 89% of Palestinians support terror groups known for suicide attacks, while 75% approve of October 7 massacre
And Israelis voted for the first 2 of these and they've done way more damage to Jewish Israelis than Hamas ever could:
https://i.postimg.cc/8zdNzFyQ/Israel-Netanyahu-Bennett-Bourla.png
PS. I condemn everyone who intentionally targets civilians. I am not selective in my condemnation of Hamas & Israel. I have principles and one of them is "Civilians are NOT to be targeted". Both sides do it and both sides suck.
Anyone who didn't already knew this, should consider themselves disqualified from having opinions on the situation re: palestinians and israelis.
It has been well-known and well-documented for decades now, that the majority of palestinians support the destruction of Israel and the extermination of the jews, wherever they may be found.