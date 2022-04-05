Shanghai under lockdown: witness the horrors of push-button digital tyranny
Detention camps, separating families, and the culling of domestic animals.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has complete control over every aspect of life in China, and some two years of COVID Mania conditioning has only enhanced its grip over the nation.
As the continuing Shanghai lockdown has proven, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.