Same junk, different name: Novavax will pursue indefinite boosting, and there's no trial data on Omicron
Prior to COVID Mania, Novavax and its competitors had never brought a product to market
On Tuesday, the FDA’s advisory committee — a concoction of massively corrupt individuals who entertain a plethora of conflicts of pharmaceutical interests — unanimously voted to clear Novavax’s COVID injection on the path to FDA emergency use authorization.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.