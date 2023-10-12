This is the Arabic speaking world.

Israel is sure doing an awful job at “ethnic cleansing”

Not a single one of these countries are offering to provide support or safe passage for Gaza residents who wish to evacuate the battleground of the Israel-Hamas war.

This is the broader Muslim world.

None of these countries are interested in helping Gaza's citizens either.

I posted the maps on Twitter/X and it was interesting to read the rebuttals to my statement.

By and large, proponents of the Palestinian movement responded that allowing for the Palestinian egress from Gaza would allow for Israel to “ethnically cleanse” the Gaza Strip, resulting in Israel taking back the territory that it disengaged from in 2005 in exchange for the hopes of peace. Let’s get back to that in a moment. Some fired back that the Jews didn’t have any willing takers during the Holocaust either. That’s not entirely true, they had some, but nonetheless, there aren’t FIFTY Jewish states. There’s only one. And modern Israel was not around during WWII.

Unfortunately for Israel, their land for peace gambits have turned out to be a series of complete and total disasters. Instead of becoming partners for peace, the leaders of Gaza have transformed the territory into a welcoming hotbed for a variety of international terrorist groups. Tragically, it is a routine staging ground for assaults against the Jewish state, such as the horrific, unprecedented Hamas massacre that occurred over the weekend.

Now, let’s entertain the suspect notion that opening up an exit corridor would allow Israel to ethnically cleanse Palestinians (Gaza’s population has almost doubled over the past 10 years). This still doesn’t mean that the Arab neighbors of the Middle East have a built in excuse to do absolutely nothing and ignore the pleas of individuals and families attempting to flee a war zone. Are all Palestinians a monoloith?

The Arab and Muslim world’s reason for abandoning the Palestinians as the Israel-Hamas war escalates remains up for debate, given that international corporate media outlets rarely hold these nations accountable for much more than a press release regarding their “brothers” in the ummah.

Publicly, they have not said a word about lending a helping hand. Instead, they redirect the attention to Israel, declaring the Jewish state an enforcer of a supposed “open air prison” situation. What they don’t tell you is that Egypt controls one of the border crossing areas to Gaza, and Cairo could easily facilitate departures if they wanted to do so.

Privately, however, especially in the Levant and the Gulf, these nation states’ actions show that they are not too fond of the Palestinians. They share a long history of civil strife between the Palestinians and host nations. The tensions make more sense when you understand that Palestinianism is not so much a national identity as it is a violent revolutionary movement specifically purposed with seeking the destruction of Israel. When neighboring states imported Palestinian refugees in the past, they found the violent revolutionary movements targeting their governments instead. See: Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, among others.

These seemingly pro Palestinian nation states, groups, and advocates are exposing the fact that they don’t believe the Arabs of Gaza should be forbidden from leaving a war zone, because they must be sacrificed for an idea that is elevated to a greater purpose than their own being. Taken to its logical conclusion, these actors are reinforcing the idea that nobody who identifies as a Palestinian should be allowed to escape for greener pastures, because that would ruin the mission their betters have destined them to “achieve.” The people of Gaza, according to their ostensible advocates, are not individuals, but pawns for a greater struggle, so they must be made into martyrs for the cause. They must be sacrificed for “Palestine.” These forces believe that Palestinians, whose entire identity was invented to serve as a counter weight to the Zionist movement, are mere drones for waging a never ending intifada against the Jews.

