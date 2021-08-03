Ron DeSantis is defending freedom by ‘getting in the way’ of COVID authoritarians
And the White House is furious.
In an ideal nation, the most important duty of an elected politician involves ensuring the protection of their constituents’ individual rights. During COVID Mania, the political forces for tyranny in America have attempted to contaminate this sacred ideal — under the guise of keeping us safe from a virus — by running roughshod over every aspect of our l…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.