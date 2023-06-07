A longtime government employee and newfound “whistleblower” claims to have submitted evidence to Congress that the United States government has several “non-human” spacecraft in its possession.

The shocking assertion, forwarded by David Grusch, a well-credentialed former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, is certainly making waves in the media. The claims even found their way into the first episode of the invaluable Tucker Carlson’s new show on Twitter.

Here at The Dossier, we prefer to verify information, and not trust sources based on their resume, regardless of how impressive it may seem.

Here’s Grusch’s interview with News Nation, where he tells his side of the story:

So with that being said, there are three major issues with the idea that the United States government possesses alien aircraft on Earth.

First and foremost, there are obvious physical limitations of an alien species traveling to our world successfully from millions of light years away. To put it bluntly, it would require a scientific breakthrough that is not currently within the framework of our understanding of physics. Given this level of improbability, this is the one massive, glaring problem with any UFO story, and it should leave an enormous burden of proof on the individual or entity advancing any claims within this genre.

Second, to date, there has never been any public evidence revealed that demonstrates the existence of extraterrestrial life. While it would be unwise to rule out that possibly entirely, we must remain humble in recognizing our very small space in a massive universe.

Third, if you read carefully into the first reported story on Mr Grusch’s claims, which appeared in the UFO-friendly The Debrief website, a sharp investigative eye will take notice of a flagrant issue.

*Grusch has never actually seen these supposed spacecraft first hand!*

Grusch has admitted that he hasn’t even seen any photos of the evidence, let alone having been in the presence of these alleged objects.

Yes, his carefully crafted narrative is based on “extensive interviews with high-level intelligence officials, some of whom are directly involved with the program,” The Debrief reported. In short, he’s’ relying on other people. It’s a major, scorching hot, red flag for multiple reasons.

There’s an additional issue on top of that. These “high-level intelligence officials” are unnamed, and shielded in anonymity, so there will be no accountability when the latest alien frenzy bites the dust.

Who are the actual individuals who saw the alleged spacecraft? Why haven’t they come forward? What’s stopping them from revealing these UFOs to the world?

Grusch has positioned himself in a way in which he is not accountable at all for the information he is claiming to reveal.

Zero evidence. Zero non-anonymous sources. Zero credibility. We rest our case.

