The Dossier

The Dossier

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la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
May 25

One need only look at the damage wrought upon Black America’s values and economic wherewithal since the experiment in socialism that took off in the 1960s with LBJ and parentage from FDR.

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Phoebe
May 25

No one seems to be asking what seems to me an obvious question: "If no one is working, where does the government get the revenue to issue these subsidy checks?" One answer might be that the government confiscates the means of production and distributes the companies' profits.... Oh, wait, that sounds familiar....

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