Elon Musk’s “Twitter 2.0” is off to a rocky start.

On the bright side, one largely does not have to worry about being thrown off the platform for criticizing the Rainbow Jihad, Big Pharma, and a variety of institutional cancers to our way of life. The golden cage for anti establishment commentary is becoming a little more malleable, at least for now.

Moreover, Twitter was in desperate need of an ideas guy to bring some new innovation (and resulting revenue) to a brand that has remained stuck in neutral for quite some time.

Under its new leadership, Twitter began with lots of promise. Mr. Musk repeatedly stressed that he was committed to free speech and open conversation, though his actions are causing concern among critics who see its trajectory moving in an opposite direction.

While Elon is indeed the world’s wealthiest man, he isn’t exactly in a position to have “f–k you money” veto power over the global forces for censorship and oppression. If he gets too much on the wrong side of either of the world’s two major superpowers, Musk could find himself in a position where his entire fortune is under assault.

Twitter is certainly not insulated from its owner’s geopolitical balancing act.

The most glaring liabilities come from his business properties. Tesla, his most valuable asset, is completely beholden to the Chinese government, given that almost half of the company’s sales and resources reside there. SpaceX, his private rocket/space company, currently relies on U.S. taxpayer subsidies and U.S. government authorization to continue sending goods and services into space.

It’s become very clear that Musk is not exactly the free speech absolutist some have marketed him as. Over the weekend, he accommodated the requests of the Turkish government to limit interactions on the eve of a national election. Musk defended this action by rationalizing some Twitter as better than no Twitter at all in Turkey. On Saturday, he claimed that Twitter would tell its users what the Turkish government requested of the company. 48 hours later, he has not done so.

Even more alarming is the hiring of Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter. Yaccarino has long been associated with Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, and has spent the last several years promoting their top agenda items. Despite rumors that Yaccarino is a secret right winger, her public actions show a commitment to wokeism, ESG, DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion), and all of the totalitarian nonsense that is inundating corporate America these days.

Musk claims that Yaccarino will work solely on the business side of things. She has a reputation as a respected advertising guru, but her success at NBC, the Ad Council, and her other endeavors came via a commitment to the illiberal BlackRock/WEF “Stakeholder capitalism” model of corporate governance. Yaccarino is well aware of the reality that these advertisers will surely want “content moderation” (censorship) commitments from Twitter before coming back on board.

The sudden pro-corporate reshuffle comes after the total overhaul of the Twitter Blue subscription service, which was supposed to act as a means to secure Twitter as a free speech platform and keep it more free from corporate and government influence.

In his early tenure over Twitter, Musk has prioritized pragmatism over principle. While potentially advantageous for running a profitable business, that strategy may lead to an eventual full embrace of its new CEO’s preferred corporate agenda.

