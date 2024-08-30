Share

Pfizer is scrambling to turn a profit in the aftermath of the “glory days” of the Covid-19 era, but the legalized drug cartel has a new plan to reverse its worrisome financial trajectory.

What’s the body’s most abundant protein?

The answer: Collagen.

NativePath's Grass-Fed Collagen Powder comes from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows and contains 18 grams of protein per scoop. Incorporate it daily to support skin elasticity, joint health, bone strength, and muscle growth.

The Dossier readers get 55% off + free shipping on your first order today.

This week, Pfizer announced the launch of PfizerForAll, a direct to consumer platform that helps the pharma giant to further monetize the sniffles, but with better margins, because it cuts out the middleman that is the doctor-patient relationship.

“Research shows that many people in the US are overwhelmed by the abundance of online health information, especially when they are already ill, have questions, and need to make the best decisions for themselves and their loved ones,” wrote Pfizer CEO and scam artist Albert Bourla on X, in announcing the new online product. Notably, Bourla turned off replies to his post.

Pfizer has seen a 50% drawdown in the total value of the company’s shares since the peak of the Covid hysteria era, when the Pharma giant was raking in hundreds of billions of dollars in government contracts for its once-claimed “miracle cure” mRNA shots. Governments are no longer heavily subsidizing its shots and pills, leading Pfizer to pivot to other endeavors with the hopes to monetize the next Current Thing in healthcare.

So let’s test this thing out.

I spun up the direct-to-consumer Pfizer pill, injection, and drug machine’s vaccine eligibility test, wanting to see if there were any basic safety measures in place.

I claimed to be an 18-59 year old diabetic, who was 32-36 weeks pregnant, and has several medical issues. I made sure to note that I had not taken any of the Pfizer vaccines to date. Pfizer ran my inquiry and claimed I was eligible for all four of its advertised vaccines. Shocker!

Four shots at once. What could possibly go wrong?!

But wait, that’s not all!

Instead of going to the doctor and getting examined in person, the drugmaker insists you schedule an appointment for $35 with a Pfizer-approved telehealth consultant (not a doctor, but merely a “licensed healthcare provider”). The site also suggests you “explore a Pfizer Covid-19 treatment option,” which send you to an infographic about Paxlovid (which doesn’t work), their Covid-19 pill.

Notably, there is no mention of antibiotics on a site that focuses on providing solutions to respiratory issues. It may seem a bit odd for a “healthcare” company, until you recognize that Pfizer no longer has antibioitics patents, which means they won’t make any money through that route. However, Pfizer can bill your insurance thousands of dollars for Paxlovid, which is featured prominently on PfizerForAll.

This is just the latest example of Pfizer leveraging its influence to damage the integrity of the American healthcare system. With this latest move, the company has further hijacked the doctor-patient relationship, in offering its drugs directly to the doorsteps of its neurotic clientele.

Share