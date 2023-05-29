It’s not easy these days to independently recognize Memorial Day without the context of remembering America’s seemingly unlimited modern military and foreign policy boondoggles. The Washington ruling class has failed on so many levels to deliver just, mission-oriented leadership to the U.S. military.

But at the same time, this day is not about relitigating the wars, or raging at an out of control administrative state, but about honoring the fallen.

While many who served were failed by the Washington political establishment, these fallen soldiers almost unanimously joined the military for the right reasons. Speak with members of a Gold Star family and you will quickly find evidence of their fallen soldier’s deeply-held, morally sound convictions.

The countless Americans who have lost their lives in the service of the United States were committed to put it all on the line because they believed in a higher call.

Those reasons for serving are perhaps best articulated in Ayn Rand’s 1974 address to the graduating class of West Point, which I encourage you to read in full.

“The army of a free country has a great responsibility,” Rand started. “The right to use force, but not as an instrument of compulsion and brute conquest — as the armies of other countries have done in their histories — only as an instrument of a free nation's self-defense, which means: the defense of a man's individual rights.”

She continues:

“The principle of using force only in retaliation against those who initiate its use, is the principle of subordinating might to right. The highest integrity and sense of honor are required for such a task. No other army in the world has achieved it. You have.”

America was founded in the defense of human dignity on the individual level, and the freedom to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The vast majority of the men who have served in our military were driven to defend these unbelievably powerful Jeffersonian principles, which brought forth the most exceptional and just nation the world has ever known.

While we should make it a priority to raise awareness about the out of control war machine, and do what we can to seek fewer courageous Americans to memorialize in the future, don’t forget to honor the incredible sacrifice made by those who were willing to defend the cause of liberty with their very lives.