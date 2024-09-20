Share

On Friday, President Biden convened his White House cabinet for the first time in almost a year. Worse, he delegated his speaking responsibilities to First Lady “Dr” Jill Biden, who not only joined him for the meeting but addressed the cabinet as if she were in charge.

Please check out our amazing sponsors and support The Dossier

Don’t forget to stay hydrated!

Check out Native Path

Don't let the heat drain your energy. Stay cool and hydrated with NativePath Hydrate - a powerful electrolyte drink mix to hydrate you as nature intended. It tastes WAY better than the big brands and it’s much healthier too.

Stock up now and enjoy up to 44% off your purchase, plus receive free shipping (and a free tumbler!) with your order. Give it a try.

Here’s a little clip from the fiasco:

Well, that was awkward!

So why exactly is fake doctor Jill there in the first place? She’s not an elected official, not appointed to any major posts, and certainly not a cabinet member, after all.

Vice President Kamala Harris was notably nowhere to be seen, but perhaps she’s just busy on the campaign trail with Oprah and the gang. However, it is still strange that she was unable to pencil in the first cabinet meeting in a year’s time, given that the cabinet is supposed to be convened for issues of vital importance to the White House. Yes, so many cabinet heads are mere figureheads for the permanent bureaucracy that rules Washington, but the optics still matter.

Given Joe Biden’s continuing cognitive decline, it sure seems like Jill Biden is there to protect the status and legacy of the principal. As the president becomes a full-blown lame duck, and with fewer and fewer trusted allies in D.C., Joe Biden is increasingly finding himself on an island. If push comes to shove, does anyone in the cabinet meeting Friday go to bat for Biden other than his wife? It sure doesn’t seem like that would be the case.

As of this writing, Biden still has 120 days left as president of the United States, and serving out his term makes for the *most critical* component of securing his legacy. Should Biden receive the 25th Amendment treatment or be forcibly pushed out through another mechanism, it would result in total humiliation for the entire Biden family. The history books would mention his dementia and not the carefully crafted script of his “historic” passing of the torch to the “new generation” of Democrat leadership.

The vice president’s team and her powerful backers have already succeeded in forcing Biden out of the presidential race against his will. At the time, it appeared as if replacing Biden on the ticket would deliver the necessary momentum to defeat the Bad Orange Man.

Watch your back, Joe!

The selection of Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee was originally met with great fanfare, but now polls are showing that the nation is souring on the Harris-Walz ticket. President Trump is in a much better position than he was four years ago at this time, and he has nothing but tailwinds at his back heading into November.

If there’s one thing to look out for before Election Day, it’s the potential upgrade of Kamala Harris to the status of incumbent. As President Harris, her manufactured persona can have more “authentic” appeal with the low-information voters that populate the Democratic base of support. An upgrade to President Harris can also help her corporate media stenographers manufacture an entire news cycle about the “historic” nature of the “first female president,” and it will upgrade her status (though unearned, her whole life is full of unearned status upgrades) as a counterpart to the former president.

Share