Just weeks after a bizarre paddle boarding incident in the lake next to his Martha’s Vineyard estate that resulted in the drowning of his personal chef, Barack Obama has taken to social media with a noble cause: helping the people of Libya deal with the flooding that is devastating their country.

On Friday, the former president (though his people still wield significant power in the current White House) asked the public to give to a variety of non profits assisting on the ground in the country. Noticeably, Obama — who is probably worth 9 figures — did not make any mention of a charitable donation from his own bank account. Nonetheless, Obama turned his attention to Libya as if their plight was totally unrelated to his tenure as president.

What’s the big deal, you ask?

Well, Obama was the man ultimately responsible for toppling Libya. Citing the War Powers act, he green lit the mission to overthrow Muammar Gaddafi. Now, the Libyan strongman’s regime was not exactly akin to a Jeffersonian Democracy, to say the least, but it held the country together under one central, somewhat functional government. Moreover, the country never represented a modicum of a threat to the United States homeland, nor to any troops positioned overseas.

12 years later, the real motives behind the 2011 “NATO” regime change operation in Libya still remains something of a mystery and a topic of much speculation and intrigue.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was a major driving force for the bombing, and her close associates had significant business interests in toppling its government. Clinton referred to the brutal, torturous death of Muammar Gaddafi with a now infamous phrase, declaring, "we came, we saw, he died.” Several powerful Republican and Democratic senators, like the late Sen John McCain, also relentlessly pursued the regime toppling operation in Libya.

.

12 years later, Libya is in a state of total dysfunction. The country has seen the return of slavery and its critical infrastructure remains in tatters from the NATO bombings.

Libya is currently reeling from devastating flooding, which was caused when a tropical cyclone hit the country earlier last week. Thus far, it has resulted in thousands of deaths and tens of thousands missing. Given the fact that the country resembled that of a failed state, there was no warning system in place to alert the population that a massive storm was coming.

The ongoing situation in Libya is a humanitarian tragedy, and the aftermath of the storm was made worse by a post 9/11 hyper interventionist foreign policy doctrine that resulted in its current state of disrepair.

Share