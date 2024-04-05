The Federal Reserve has begun their own “pilot exercise” to force the digital dollar upon us. Are you prepared to secure your future against CBDC and digital dollar tyranny?

Pfizer first scammed the world with its “100% safe and effective” Covid mRNA vaccines, and as it turns out, that was just the opening salvo from a pharmaceutical cartel that is inundated with corruption and deceit.

I wanted to turn your attention to two significant recent studies on Paxlovid, the Covid-19 oral pill that the U.S. government spent $12.6 billion taxpayer dollars on subsidizing for Pfizer.

The first study, which is brought to you by Pfizer funds (though they noticeably don’t use the brand name Paxlovid in the study), finds that Paxlovid does not actually work. They’ve known this since July, 2022, but for reasons unknown, waited two years to publish the results.

“The time to sustained alleviation of all signs and symptoms of Covid-19 did not differ significantly between participants who received nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) and those who received placebo,” the authors write in this New England Journal of Medicine study, which was published on April 3rd.

That’s right. It doesn’t work at all.

In rolling out Paxlovid, Pfizer claimed in a press release that its preliminary data showed an 89% reduction in hospitalization and death for patients who took the pill.

Curiously, the Pfizer-funded study concluded in July 2022, just months after Paxlovid became available, but this seems to be the first time that results have been public.

Now, hundreds of millions of manufactured doses later, the most sophisticated apples to apples comparison shows that it isn’t effective whatsoever.

But it gets worse.

Remember “Paxlovid rebound”?

That’s short for people’s symptoms coming back after taking a course of Paxlovid.

When Paxlovid first hit pharmacy shelves, Pfizer claimed that Paxlovid rebound was inconsequential, amounting to 1 or 2 percent of patients who were prescribed the drug.

But a late March study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that about 1 in 4 patients on Paxlovid suffered from “Paxlovid rebound.” This study didn’t just analyze the presence of viral fragments. It found that 24.5 percent of enrolled patients on Paxlovid suffered from *symptomatic* rebound.

Now it makes sense why so many high profile figures, such as Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci, had bouts of “Paxlovid rebound.” It isn’t rare whatsoever.

Now imagine if Pfizer told the truth about its failed Covid-19 drug from the beginning. That truth would’ve resulted in Pfizer taking a massive financial hit, given that they relied on Paxlovid to sustain their multi billion dollar profit margins.

Meanwhile, Pfizer’s market value has continued to crash over the past year. Fewer and fewer people are buying what Pfizer is selling.

Now who will be held accountable for the greatest pharmaceutical fraud and swindle operation of all time?

