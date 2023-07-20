Transgender identifying service members can remain in good standing with the U.S. military even if they’re morbidly obese drug addicts, and they won’t have to worry about getting deployed either. According to new documents, these service members also qualify for paid vacations every time they get a new "surgery” to affirm their gender identity.

The Biden Administration has not just merely rescinded the Trump Administration’s transgender military ban, they’ve installed a new hierarchy in the Pentagon that places the rainbow flag agenda above all other priorities.

These documents display the reality of a defense establishment that has prioritized catering to wokeness and social justice ideologies over preparing a combat ready military purposed with defending Americans from threats to the homeland.

After publishing a non-public DOD memo on Monday, The Dossier has acquired another DOD document titled, “Guidance for Gender-Affirming Health Care of Transgender and Gender-Diverse Active and Reserve Component Service Members.” Unlike the policy document published Monday, this memo is publicly available, but remains buried within

The Dossier reported Monday on some of the enormous perks granted to service members who identify as transgender. But this new Defense Health Agency (DHA) document shows that our reporting just scratches the surface of the list of endless exemptions and privileges afforded to trans-identifying service members.

The new docs make clear that "transgender" service members who are taking hormones and/or undergoing surgeries are often granted exceptions to policy waivers for the following standards:

-Dress and appearance

-Facilities/Berthing/Billeting

-Fitness Standards

-Military Personnel Drug Abuse Testing Program

-Body Composition Program

So yes, the aforementioned hypothetical is no exaggeration. A transgender identifying service member can in fact be a morbidly obese drug addict and not have to worry about complying with virtually any semblance of basic standards as long as they’re still popping estrogen pills.

But wait, there’s more.

Following mutilation procedures, service members are often granted convalescent leave (paid leave) and “light duty” privileges.

And these perks come with a heavy price to fellow soldiers.

If you’ve read some of the horror stories about what female service members now have to endure within the military, it’s important to understand that this is not the result of some rogue series of woke commanders, but overall policy implementations from the very top.

The policy makes clear that female service members are now forced to share living quarters, bathrooms, and shower facilities with biological men.

