Ministry of Truth: Biden Admin appoints serial propagandist to launch ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ at DHS
Nina Jankowicz, a democrat activist who was appointed to lead the department, is no friend to “free speech absolutism.”
In showcasing its commitment to waging a propaganda war against American citizens who defy The Current Thing, the Biden Administration is standing up a “Disinformation Governance Board” at the infamous security theater agency that is the Department of Homeland Security.
The White House has appointed Nina Jankowicz, a democrat activist and Ukrainian gover…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.