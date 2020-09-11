Mad scientist: Fauci demands total US shutdown until COVID vaccine arrives
Endorses Australia's police state model as the way forward.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the 36 year head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is calling for a shutdown of the U.S economy and society until a coronavirus vaccine is available to the general public. The problem, he argued in a new presentation, is that lockdowns were lifted too early. In order to combat this, Fauci is callin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.