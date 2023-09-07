Liberty Safe markets itself as the trusted brand for liberty-minded Americans, advancing the idea that it’s a company run by rugged, freedom defending individuals who are looking out for the American everyman.

As it turns out, they’re the exact opposite of what has been advertised.

In case you missed the events of the past few days…

Last week, the FBI raided the home of Nathan Hughes, a resident of Fayetteville, Arkansas, after charging him with non-violent allegations related to his presence at the January 6, 2001 Capitol protest/riot.

Hughes is charged with “misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings,” an FBI press release said last week.

Nonetheless, the feds treated Mr Hughes as if he was akin to an ISIS terrorist.

Hughes wrote on his fundraiser page:

“On the morning of August 30th 2023, I was swarmed by 3 vehicles of heavily armed FBI agents and arrested with rifles pointed at me.”

He continues:

“At the same time, my home was raided by 10+ vehicles filled with armed FBI agents. They ordered my girlfriend Taylor out of the house with her hands up and had rifles pointed at her too. They put her in handcuffs, unplugged our home security cameras, and turned our house upside down searching it. A bunch of stuff from electronics to clothes was taken and we can’t find one of our security cams. They called the manufacturer of my Liberty Safe, got the pass code from them, and got into it too. Thank God our dogs weren't harmed.”

Now, Liberty Safe is not some random company. They possess the largest manufacturing plant in the country.

In August 2021, a New York City-based private equity fund called Monomoy Capital Partners acquired Liberty Safe at a valuation of just south of $150 million, from a publicly traded company called Compass Diversified.

As enterprises that seek to grow from within the heavily permissioned and regulated confines of the American financial system, both Monomoy and Compass represent everything that their liberty-minded customer base detests.

A closer look at these outfits reveals that the current and previous owners of Liberty Safe are nothing more than shameless hustlers for dollars of a certain ideological base.

In countless company documents, they proudly hail their compliance with the overtly statist ESG and DEI cartel agendas, in which the government encourages a fusion with private enterprise, incentivizing corporations to engage in “public private partnerships” to stay on the good side of the regime.

And just three months after acquiring Liberty Safe, Monomoy celebrated their addition to the top of an ESG index, adding that the company is proud “signatories to the UN’s Principals for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and are committed to implementing their 6 principles for responsible investing across our entire private equity platform.”

Last year, in demonstrating their unshakeable commitment to the fascist technocratic mania that is BlackRock/World Economic Forum/Social Credit Score agenda, Monomoy flaunted its new policy that “all new hires are required to understand the firm’s ESG policies as part of the onboarding process.”

“We firmly believe in getting everyone involved,” added the head of the Monomoy operating team. “In our portfolio companies we involve everyone in ESG, from employees on the plant floor to the board members,” he adds.

I know what you’re thinking. Why did these companies purchase Liberty Safe in the first place? Isn’t it a bit of a mismatch.

Well, Liberty got away with hiding this values incompatibility for a very long time, devoting tons of money to throwing advertising dollars to the likes of Fox News’s Sean Hannity and other major conservative/libertarian figures. It clearly worked to buy much-needed ideological clout for the corporation.

But now that we know who really runs the show, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise anymore when Liberty’s owners folded like a lawn chair when the FBI called and asked to access the safe of Mr Hughes.

Even worse, the company revealed that it had a back door master code for all of the digital safes that it sells. It appears that many Liberty customers had no idea that this “feature,” which is directly antagonistic to the idea of personal sovereignty, came installed with their safes.

Then suddenly, after the reports surfaced, via Mr Hughes, of Liberty’s willing compliance with the feds, the company attempted to engage in damage control with a statement from their Liberty Twitter/X account.

But the woke ESG bros at the New York City private equity firm made a big mistake. They exposed their ideological Potemkin village for the world to see, and it all came crashing down.

Liberty Safe conned their own customer base and presented an image of a company that was nothing but a mirage. All of the incentives in today’s system push these multi billion dollar funds in the direction of compliance, regulation, and subservience. But this is one of the rare cases when the cosplayers in Manhattan didn’t get away with it, and ended up with egg on their faces

.

Share