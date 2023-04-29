Prior to the covid hysteria era, Andrew Huff was an unknown media brand, living a quiet life in Michigan as a veterinary public health lecturer. In the early days of the panic, he began attempting to sell health surveillance machines to airports. The business venture went belly up. Huff blamed this setback on a conspiracy on the part of the federal government, a sign of what was to come next.

Fast forward to today, and Andrew Huff is a right of center media mainstay because of his claimed exclusive, top secret insight into the Wuhan coronavirus mystery, with some declaring him the most important Wuhan lab leak “whistleblower” in America. This week, Mr Huff tweeted that there is even a full length feature film being made about his life story and book.

So how exactly did Andrew Huff transform from a complete unknown to one of the most influential voices for the lab leak theory in an incredibly short time period?

He did so by taking to social media and bringing attention to himself by advancing one series of deep state and international conspiracies after another, positioning himself as the heroic protagonist on a mission to uncover the truth against all odds. If you are to believe Andrew Huff, his hero’s journey includes ferocious gun battles with CIA & FBI deep state agents, hacking conspiracies, Predator drone attacks, private banking institutions stealing his money, and Chinese spies tailing him through the woods of Michigan, to name just a few of his claimed incidents over the past couple of years.

Huff joined Twitter in October 2021 after declaring on LinkedIn that he had the goods on the Wuhan lab fiasco. Thanks to a key credential he possessed, having been employed for a short stint at the infamous Eco Health alliance, the media immediately took notice and granted him whistleblower status.

From there, Huff wasted absolutely no time elevating his profile, immediately firing off one international espionage and hacking conspiracy after another.

The Dossier began investigating Huff after he libeled yours truly as an American “intelligence agent” for arguing that the government power grab was the most consequential event of the covid hysteria era. You can read about that bizarre situation below:

Here’s but a few of the conspiracies Andrew Huff has claimed to be a part of over the past couple of years:

Andrew Huff once claimed that a team of federal agents were spying on him in the woods of his property. He claims he engaged in a 30 minute gun battle with the feds & fired 150 rounds in the process, before retreating back into his cabin, reloading, and forcing this supposed deep state hit team off of his property. Through the use of an advanced “infantry maneuver,” Huff says he alone scared off what he believed to be a team of FBI and CIA agents, who he says were fiercely motivated to stop him from completing his book. After the intense gun battle, the lone warrior retreated to his Michigan cabin to complete his thesis on Wuhan.

You can see Huff’s discussion of his “gun fight” with the FBI and CIA at 1 hour and 48 minutes into this video.

And that’s just the beginning.

Andrew Huff is also responsible for uncovering “The Truth about Wuhan.” Unfortunately, his popular book does not provide any unique factual information whatsoever, just speculation about what may have happened there, given that Huff never worked on that portfolio. For Huff, however, the completion of his book is just as big a story as the book itself, because these government and Chinese agents kept trying to stop you, the reader, from being able to purchase his groundbreaking information, which again, included no new information about the alleged lab leak.

Andrew Huff claims to have intimate knowledge about other significant matters pertaining to national security. He holds the master keys to America’s critical infrastructure facilities, he says.

Earlier this year, Huff alleged that unnamed federal agents broke into his home and stole “the DHS food facility and systems attack target list” from his house and proceeded to use that data to “Attack American Critical Infrastructure.” Huff claimed that there is a secret addendum to his PhD thesis that serves as a map for targeting purposes. The feds then used Huff’s “target list” to bomb food supply networks across America, he said.

In his effort to uncover the global conspiracy, Huff said that his private bank accounts were hacked and “deleted from the banks database.” The feds were closing in on his location to stop publication of the info. If only someone could get him on Tucker Carlson, “if he will have me.”

To this day, Andrew Huff continues to claim that the FBI, CIA, and Michigan State Police is flying drones over his property and surveilling his home. And these are not just regular commercial drones, but “military-grade” hardware.

And it’s not just American agents of the deep state who are out to get Mr Huff. The Chinese are out to get him too!

Not to worry though, Huff is ready to start “stacking bodies” of federal agents and Chinese spies.

The U.S. Intelligence Community even prevents Huff from sending information to his lawyer, he claims.

Andrew Huff holds the super secret “codes” that were used to attack America’s food supply network. Huff knows “The Truth about Wuhan.” He is both a victim and an unstoppable heroic force.

If you are to believe Andrew Huff, he is the modern Jason Bourne, relentlessly pursued by federal agents and Chinese spies in order to stop him from breaking open both a national and international conspiracy. For reasons unexplained, he has yet to broadcast any of this extremely important information to the public.

When pressed about evidence, Huff provided “proof” of the “CIA Illegal Domestic PsyOp” spying on him by uploading two videos to Rumble. He also wrote a long thread on Twitter, with photos and screenshots included, that claimed to show proof that he was hacked and surveilled.

Yet the videos, photos, screenshots and the like do not show any evidence of what he has insisted. There’s no evidence of a “fixed-wing” military drone or Black Hawk helicopters hovering over his property. There’s no evidence of a shootout with a CIA and FBI deep state gang. There’s no evidence of his apparent nuclear football keys to America’s critical infrastructure being stolen from his home. There’s no evidence for any of it whatsoever.

What is the common theme for all of these Jason Bourne-like fantasy tales? None have even a kernel of evidence attached to the fantastical stories.

As Carl Sagan once said, “extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.” Andrew Huff has made lots of extraordinary claims, but has never even provided a smidgen of evidence to back up his endless series of assertions.

If it seems like Andrew Huff’s stories belong in the movies and not real life, that’s because in all likelihood, he is a serial fabulist. We can only imagine what else he’s been not telling the truth about. Perhaps they should title his upcoming film, The Lab Leak Liver King.

There’s a lesson in all of this: don’t trust, verify.

Share