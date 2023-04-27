Over the weekend, I was invited to join a Twitter Spaces to chat about the latest “Fauci Files” drop from journalist Paul Thacker. The host, who goes by TexasLindsay on Twitter, asked me to drop in to give some comments on Thacker’s reporting. Given that I have been covering this issue in depth since the beginning, Lindsay thought I’d be welcome in the space to offer some insight and feedback.

Compliantly hire anyone, anywhere, in 5 minutes with Deel

Deel is your one-stop shop for hiring, paying, and managing your global team. We stay on top of local labor laws to ensure compliance and mitigate risk so that you don't have to.

Get Started

Thacker, an American journalist who lives in Spain and is a fellow at Harvard, has reportedly spent the last few weeks digging up documents with Elon Musk at Twitter HQ. Musk invited Thacker to be the second journalist to come up with documents related to Anthony Fauci, after Alex Berenson was reportedly disinvited from the endeavor.

When I joined the space, I heard Thacker speaking about his work, but discovered that, unfortunately, there was nothing really groundbreaking or new in his reporting. Thacker appeared to be playing catch up on a lot of the fundamentals behind covid hysteria. The panelists were talking about the lab leak theory. You can get my thoughts on the lab leak inquiry here:

I wanted to present the fellow panelists — Paul Thacker, Andrew Huff, and Kim DotCom were on the stage at the time — with the idea that it was all well and good to get to the bottom of the lab leak. But perhaps, I asked, if the most important thing that happened was the massive government power grab in the name of the virus. Given that the infection facility ratio of covid is similar to the Flu (I referred to the work of the renowned John Ioannidis), I explained my position that it wasn’t a lab leak, but government power grabs that forced the world into societal closures and monetary debasement to the tune of trillions of dollars.

You can find my initial salvo into the conversation at around 55 minutes in to this link:

Suddenly, chaos ensued.

Kim DotCom, a Twitter Spaces mainstay and supporter of the Chinese Communist Party, quickly took it from zero to one hundred, shaming me for even brining up such an idea, and then likened the pandemic to The Holocaust. He also accused me of being a CIA agent, demanding that I immediately reveal any association with U.S. intelligence. My attempts at humor backfired (wouldn’t be the first time), leading the New Zealand-based influencer, who is a big supporter of lockdown queen Jacinda Ardern, to double down on the accusation.

As an aside, there is definitely some rich irony in lab leak purists accusing me of being an intelligence agent, given that the lab leak wars are based entirely on anonymous reports from Western intelligence agencies, as the invaluable journalist Michael Senger reminded me.

Andrew Huff, a writer who believes there are intelligence agents in the woods of his home, piled on, leveling every weird accusation in the book. Huff declared that I didn’t know what a bioweapon is, in rejecting my statement wholeheartedly.

Thacker, who again, is Elon Musk’s handpicked Fauci Files guy, also joined in. A befuddled Thacker confusingly conflated a psychological operation with a bioweapon, doing his best Hillary Clinton impression and declared something similar to “what difference does it make!” Thacker said that his wife is a doctor, and Madrid was filled with morgues, and argued that my thesis was so horrifying that I need to be deplatformed immediately. It’s worth noting that over the course of the great covid panic, Thacker’s opinions on “the measures” have changed quite frequently.

Unfortunately, Thacker’s “Fauci Files” were a dud and revealed stuff we already knew, like how Twitter silenced dissenting voices while promoting mRNA shots. Nonetheless, here Thacker was in our Twitter Spaces attempting to silence me!

After I replied, the three lab leakers became even more furious, continuing to claim I was a U.S. intelligence agency employee because I went to graduate school in Washington, D.C. and previously worked in foreign policy. They again demanded my immediate deplatforming.

It was one of the weirdest things I ever experienced. Thacker and Huff have recently commented on the experience, claiming they were in the right to lean into their emotional meltdowns, and attempts to shout me down and deplatform me. Lindsay (she’s on Substack too) to her great credit, refused to silence me.

I wrote a thread on Twitter about it here.

You can view the full audio below by clicking the link and going to minute 55. I believe it is worth your time to listen, as it offers valuable insight into the mindset and character of the committed covid hysteric. It’s especially fascinating because the antagonists in the conversation all perceive themselves as being committed to the fight against censorship. Let me know your thoughts:

Share