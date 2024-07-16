Thierry Malleret is a longtime World Economic Forum (WEF) insider, and it’s fair to say that few, if any, know Klaus Schwab and the Davos class more intimately than he does.

After all, Malleret is Klaus Schwab’s co-author of the now-infamous 2020 book, COVID-19: The Great Reset, which crafted authoritarian narratives and talking points for the global elite during the Covid Hysteria era. He also co-authored The Great Narrative in 2022 with Schwab, which served as the follow up to The Great Reset. Malleret served for eight years in a senior position at the WEF, leading their “global risks” team.

Malleret recently penned a novella, that was released without any press tour or fanfare, titled Deaths at Davos.

At the onset, Malleret describes his book as a “work of fiction,” adding that “any resemblance to actual or past events and individuals is purely coincidental.” Indeed, the plot of the book comes from the imagination of the author, but the surrounding details and characterizations leave us with plenty of insight into how Davos operates.

The semi-fictional landscape serves merely as a means to provide Malleret the cover necessary to tear into the Davos class, and even select individuals who are integral to the WEF. For instance, a character called “The Don” is clearly meant to represent Klaus Schwab. “The Don,” according to Malleret, is obsessed with the prestige of the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos, and abhors the idea of outsiders being allowed to ruin his spectacle. Despite the unbelievably hostile circumstances that are depicted surrounding the annual meeting, Klaus, or “The Don,” is determined to press on without hesitation. The annual WEF conference is described as “His baby. His creature. The love of his life.”

Deaths at Davos is a tale about the 2024 Annual Meeting in Davos, but in this story, the confab is disrupted by a murderous group of shadowy, nonconforming outsiders with unclear motives, leaving the Davos class in disarray and sheer horror. Despite the savagery, “The Don” does everything possible to press forward with the meeting, given that nothing seems to matter to him other than putting on the show. It quickly becomes clear that Schwab, or “The Don,” has cast ideology aside, and now holds the annual meeting to ensure that Davos serves as the ultimate public, private, governmental, business, and personal launching pad for the global elite.

Malleret, whose critiques come from the left of the political spectrum, takes several shots at Davos through the character of a comically caricature-like trust fund billionaire named Karl Manhoff. He seems to be a catch-all for instiutions like BlackRock, and the Fortune 500 executive class that pays lip service to the idea of saving the planet from “climate change.” In the novella, Manhoff has seemingly mastered the art of greenwashing his way to riches, and he continues to spin up new ESG-equivalent labels to enrich himself in the name of saving the environment or helping the less fortunate.

Our protagonist is a lady named Olena Kostarenko, who runs a Reconstruct Ukraine Fund on behalf of the Ukrainian government. Often times, she appears endlessly frustrated by the lack of true commitment from people who possess the wealth and power to make change, but they seem entirely uninterested in being helpful just for the sake of doing a good deed. “No one was there to improve the state of the world, let alone the state of her own country,” the author writes of her appeals, in not so subtly taking a jab at the WEF’s claimed mission.

Throughout the book, you get the sense that Malleret, who again, is definitely an ideological liberal, is fed up with the notion that the Davos agenda items are helpful to anyone outside of “The Circle,” which is a stand in for the WEF. It is clear that the author understands both the WEF’s mission and its annual meeting in Davos as nothing more than a networking festival for the global elite, who are more interested in consuming power and “networking up” than in the WEF mission to “improve the state of the world.”

Thierry Malleret, a longtime trusted adviser and friend to Klaus Schwab, has come to understand that the Davos class is motivated by nothing but the pursuit of power and prestige. Nonetheless, he seems to hold out hope that his personal worldview has a legitimate basis for it outside of the captured labels of WEF-aligned actors.

I must beg to differ. And I’m torn about Malleret himself, who again, helped to bring The Great Reset into existence. The author has identified the problem with Davos, but has failed to identify the right solution. In the book, Malleret seems to imply that the solutions to the power hungry WEF global elite problem should involve pursuing more sophisticated plans to impose carbon credits, along with other liberty intruding measures on the rest of humanity to “save the planet” and the like. I would give more credit to Malleret’s bold novella if he wasn’t so captured by an anti-human ideology, but at the very least, we appreciate him calling a spade a spade.

