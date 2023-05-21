Celebrity Canadian author Jordan Peterson has launched The Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC), a new conference that he has branded as a counterweight to the World Economic Forum’s annual Davos conference.

However, there’s one small problem with Dr Peterson’s initiative.

Jordan Peterson, YouTube channel

Many of the individuals he’s recruited to join the effort are currently or formerly associated with the WEF itself! And others who are not directly associated with Davos have a record of promoting the very same disastrous ideological dictates advanced by the WEF network.

Here’s a screenshot from the ARC website on their organizing committee, with some names you’ll definitely recognize.

Now, the list is not all bad. But it’s way too WEF-heavy to be a legitimate counter-WEF operation.

Niall Ferguson, a globalist historian, is a WEF mainstay.

Bjorn Lomborg has written for them several times, though appears to have changed his tune lately.

John Howard and Tony Abbott have previously delivered addresses at Davos.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a notoriously sketchy character, was a WEF Young Global Leader, though he has since rejected the outfit.

Neoconservative congressman Dan Crenshaw, sometimes referred to as Eyepatch McCain, is the WEF personified. He was a WEF Young Global Leader, too.

And the list goes on.

Just as Dr Peterson was slow to the draw on Covid hysteria, he doesn’t seem to understand why advocates for human freedom dislike the World Economic Forum. Sure, Klaus Schwab and the gang are freakishly unlikeable statist sociopaths, but it is their top-down model of “governance,” coupled with their dictates upon society, that makes the WEF model so nefarious.

By seemingly copying the Davos model and rebranding it as a counter WEF initiative, the counter WEF has become just another invite-only conference of hand picked “experts,” vetted by like-minded individuals, who retain elite status within their exclusive, closed off networks.

This isn’t the path forward.

Humanity certainly doesn’t need an alternative group of mutually credentialing “experts” to dictate to humanity how they should be living their lives.

