It's time to shut down the Ukraine money spigot
The Ukraine war project is costing taxpayers tens of billions of dollars.
The US and EU-financed Ukraine war project has become entirely unsustainable, and the propping up of one side of an inter slavic turf war is burning money at such a rate that it’s making the Afghanistan adventure look like the minor leagues.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a subsc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.