Is the Biden Administration purposely destroying the American economy?
Idiocracy, controlled demolition, or both?
The U.S. economy is on a collision course with economic disaster.
Is it being done on purpose or is this just a symptom of having an idiocracy in charge of the economy? Is it perhaps a combination of both factors?
Given my several years living and working in our nation’s capital, having seen the Washington bureaucracy up close, I generally lean heavily …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.