Info Op: How the Khashoggi operation seeks to radically destabilize US alliances
None of it has anything to do with Jamal Khashoggi.
The name Jamal Khashoggi, in 2021, is best understood not as a man, but as an information operation, one that is purposed with fundamentally transforming U.S. alliances in the greater Middle East, to the advantage of an incredibly dangerous and destructive globalist-Islamist coalition.
The truth of the matter is that few people really care about Jamal Kh…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.