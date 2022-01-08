In defying the COVID regime, Novak Djokovic is the new 'People’s Champ'
Djoker is using his platform to fight for individual rights.
I wanted to take a moment to recognize Novak Djokovic and his heroic defiance of the COVID regime, lending his enormous platform and status to the millions of people around the world who have been denied their unalienable rights in the name of a virus.
You would never know it by his disposition, but “Djoker” has an amazing rags to richer story, and he’s …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.