I cannot stress enough how the legacy media exists to manipulate your decision-making.

The purpose of the exit polling industry is to front-run the voters, allowing the legacy media to create content and establish narratives to trap their audience. They don’t seek to portray the vote accurately. They seek to manipulate it.

Exit polling harms our electoral system and should be disregarded entirely. If you intend on voting, please do not let the “exit polls,” which “coincidentally” missed horrifically in 2016, influence your decision-making.

Stay in line. Tune out the noise. Your vote will count. Your vote matters.

Ignore the exit polls. It’s the last tool the legacy media possesses to demoralize and propagandize voters who do not conform to certain narratives.

Exit polls are for manipulating voters

There are also statistical reasons to ignore exit polls. They have a much larger margin of error than normal polls, rendering them pretty useless. They’ve also historically oversampled Democrats (because Dems are more likely to participate in them), so if you’re a Trump voter in a light-blue state, don’t be discouraged if you see something uninspiring. Exit polls also never catch any late voters, given the media’s maniacal rush to outflank their competition in being first to publish. Be patient, and tune out the exit polls. Instead, tune in when the polls close.

Hopefully, this will be the last election that anyone takes the professional election forecasting industry seriously.

Take a look at the noticeable separation between the centralized forecasters and prediction markets, which mandates that participants have monetary skin in the game. The latest predictions, as of Election Day late morning, are provided below:

Kalshi

Polymarket

PredictIt

And last but not least, my unscientific prediction:

Trump wins big. 310+ in the Electoral College. He also wins the popular vote.

How do you have it going down?

