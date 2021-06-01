How Ron DeSantis saved America from COVID tyranny
He made the case for freedom, backed by science.
Watching the entirety of the Anglosphere, and even a giant chunk of the West, stuck in perpetual COVID hysteria has given me the opportunity to reflect on how close the whole of America came to being trapped in a “COVID Zero” complex with the rest of the world. Had it not been for Ron DeSantis and a handful of GOP governors, in all likelihood, we’d stil…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.