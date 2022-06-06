Grading the uses of the Defense Production Act during COVID Mania
The latest use of the DPA: building solar panels.
With President Biden beginning this week by invoking the Defense Production Act (this time, to build solar panels) we figured it’s time to take a look at what happened to the DPA during COVID Mania, and explore how it has been used (abused) since March of 2020.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.