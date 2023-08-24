Without further ado, here are The Dossier’s grades from last night’s first of the 2024 Republican Party presidential debates:

Fox News: F

Fox did a great job wasting all of our time with questions about the aliens and the climate hoax. They completed ignored anything of consequence to Americans. Truly a pathetic display. Fox is completely ideologically captured —to the extent that they are now running China-owned TikTok ads during American debates — and afraid to lose what is left of their advertisers.

Former Vice President Mike Pence: C+

Pence stole a lot of valuable air time, but never did anything particularly relevant with it. He quoted the Bible a lot and then basically claimed that it is his holy duty to support Zelensky.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: B+

The governor was the most presidential contender on the stage. He played the “adult in the room” card well. He rightly flexed his popular record as governor, in which he provided statewide solutions to the problems America faces today, resulting in his 20 point victory in the gubernatorial elections last year.

On the other hand, Fox did him no favors with their nonsensical questions. He needs to find another compelling format to deliver his message to the nation.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley: C+

Haley probably did better than expected but sounded very robotic when regurgitating her talking points in support of the military industrial complex. Her time has passed.

Pharma Man Vivek Ramaswamy: B+

Like Pence, he savvily hoovered up much of the speaking time. Ramaswamy nailed it on a lot of the policy questions, rightly humiliating some of his co panelists, but came off a bit twitchy and amateurish. His quote about the “pilgrimage to Kiev” was a good one.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie: C-

Christie was blabbering about things that happened in 2010. Like Haley, he has become a total has been. For a guy who excels in this format, his performance was rather underwhelming.

Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.): C-

Very rehearsed and uninspiring. Keeps declaring that he, as a career politician, is an example of the American dream. Yet most Americans would perceive a career in politics (especially as a 57 year old bachelor) as an American nightmare.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum: C

Seemed like a sober and serious person, but nonetheless, boring.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson: F

Looked like a zombie out there. How in the world did he qualify?

