Last night, the world witnessed the fourth and final GOP primary debate, featuring former Governor Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Governor Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy. President Trump, the established frontrunner in the race, was once again absent from the debates.

You can watch the replay here:

Here’s how I graded it:

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis: A

This was his best debate yet. He kept it classy (presidential) and still landed heavy blows on Nikki Haley, defeating her handily in back and forth exchanges. He used his popular record in Florida to his advantage and continued to get better as the debate went on. He picked Haley apart over the social issues, contrasting his tenure in Florida with Haley’s record of obedience to Big Government and corporate authority.

Vivek Ramaswamy: B+

If this was a cage match, Vivek takes out Haley in round one. But it's not a fight, it's a debate for the presidency. While I appreciate his utter decimation of Haley and Christie, his remarks will probably not be well received through the broader population, who may believe (incorrectly) that Haley and Christie are decent human beings.

Nonetheless, Ramaswamy, who I have been very skeptical of in the past, kept it very real, and he should be applauded for that. He spoke the truth and caused Haley and her bussed in supporters to have several meltdowns throughout the night.

Nikki Haley: D

Haley had some decent scrambles early, like when she made the remark about people being jealous of having fewer donors.

But as the debate went on, she went full deer in the headlights mode and even refused to engage.

Haley lied through her teeth about not being influenced by corporate donors and lied repeatedly about her record as governor of South Carolina.

She was badly exposed as the corrupt politician that she is, despite friendly moderators attempting to tee her up for easy wins.

Chris Christie: F

In all likelihood, he bought himself onto the stage via a Trafalgar poll in which he miraculously doubled his highest recorded polling number, and it showed.

Christie further revealed himself as nothing but a loudmouth punk and hypocrite, in his ridiculous attempts to shout down DeSantis and Ramaswamy while looking to score points with the ruling class. It's a joke that he was allowed to be up there.

Moderators: B Megyn Kelly was the best moderator, overshadowing her other two colleagues. She asked tough but fair questions. And she brought up Covid and the gene juice, after it was not discussed during first 3 debates.

Strangely, the RNC Rumble channel cut the feed during that segment

Conclusions:

-DeSantis secured his position as a legitimate candidate and future contender, should Trump win this time around. With 39 days till Iowa, did he do enough to shake things up? It’s hard to tell, but this governor isn't going anywhere.

-Ramaswamy established himself as an anti-establishment bomb thrower, winning over many fellow travelers in the process. His righteous screeds against the ruling class will sure win over many liberty-loving Americans.

-Nikki Haley was badly exposed, making it that much more difficult for her corporate donors to insert her into a GOP administration.

-Christie needs to retire from politics and do something valuable with his life.

Share