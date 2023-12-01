Discover more from The Dossier
God Complex: Fauci declares he 'can't tell a lie' & reveals he ditched religion for his 'own personal ethics'
Megalomaniac strikes again.
Since “retiring” from Government Health, Anthony Fauci has gone further and further off the rails.
The BBC released an interview with Dr Fauci today at his new “job” at Georgetown University. I watched the whole thing so you don’t have to.
Here are the key highlights:
It looks like the Tiny Totalitarian still has his U.S. Marshals security detail, despite being "retired" from government service. His full time chauffeur and fully staffed taxpayer-funded security detail puts American on the hook for a million dollars a month.
The BBC interviewer, worshipping Fauci, discusses his fitness routine. Asked about the status of his diet, Fauci jokingly responds, “I can’t tell a lie.”
Next up, they walk past the church at Georgetown where Fauci got married. We then find out that the good doctor no longer practices religion, as he is guided by a higher moral authority: “my own personal ethics.”
“As far as practicing, it seems almost like a pro forma thing that I don’t really need to do,” he adds.
Fauci doesn’t need God. God needs Fauci.
The tough questions continue, with the interviewer asking him what it’s like to be a sex symbol.
Fauci says threats from 'extreme radical right' justify his taxpayer-funded chauffeur and security detail
Fauci also explains that the aforementioned taxpayer-funded massive security detail is necessary because Republicans say mean things about him, taking high-profile figures out of context in order to justifying his 24/7 chauffeur and security.
Anthony Fauci to be awarded with prestigious 'Ethics Prize' for 'saving millions of lives'
In between a year of receiving awards for his “heroism” during Covid hysteria, Fauci has chalked up another hard hitting interview with the corporate media in the books.
This is the predictable result of a guy who's never once had to sit in front of a real reporter -- he actually thinks he's God because nobody's taken him to task for the evil shit that he's done.
Sort of like Gavin Newsom.
🤣 Thanks for the laugh Jordan. The title alone did flit for me.