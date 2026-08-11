The Dossier

The Dossier

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D M's avatar
D M
1d

He was both. The Beagle story alone proved that.

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Jeff Howell's avatar
Jeff Howell
1d

Another person trying to whitewash the past. The beagles were one thing, but the gain-of-function stuff was for us. Wake up.

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