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In some corners of the conservative movement, Anthony Fauci is likened to a criminal genius: the architect of a bioweapon, the string-pulling conductor of a worldwide operation. Some have declared him a plotting mind so formidable that only an elaborate international conspiracy could explain what he pulled off. Yet this is not a man of competence. The Fauci story is one of a public health bureaucrat with terrible instincts and reasoning abilities, granted virtually unlimited power in the time of a manufactured hysteria.

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For decades, Fauci was a career government health bureaucrat of unexceptional ability whose primary skill involved accumulated more power than any unelected American of his generation. He then used those skills to smother risk calculations and create consensus that any intelligent and wise adult would have rejected wholeheartedly.

On Monday, Senators Ron Johnson and Rand Paul released the first text chain from what we hope are a series of communications recovered from Fauci’s government-issued iPhone, which HHS finally handed over on August 5 in response to Johnson’s request. His phone is said to hold more than 34,000 texts and 522 voicemails. Quite suspiciously, it only contains three saved contacts, which probably means that it was tampered with. I do hope that government officials can secure the data that was possibly deleted.

The senators released something of a bombshell that discusses January 2021 communications between Fauci, then-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, and future Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. This was just days after former President Biden’s inauguration. The subject is pregnant women and the mRNA injections. In it, Fauci writes that the supposedly “safe and effective” shot “theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester.”

One week later, Fauci went in front of cameras and said the vaccines had “no red flags” regarding pregnant women. He later said that there was “no indication whatsoever” of increased adverse events in pregnant women. By September, Walensky and her comrades in the Biden Government Health bureaucracy were strongly recommending vaccination before or during pregnancy.

If Fauci and his goons were level-headed and honest with the public, they would have said something along the lines of “we do not yet know if it’s totally safe, but we think covid is bad, so decide for yourself.”

Instead, they demanded compliance.

In another text in the chain, we get insight into Fauci’s mindset. It becomes clear that he is justifying the risk of miscarriage by declaring “COVID-19 can be a serious disease especially in pregnancy.”

Again, this is in January 2021, one full year into the hysteria. We already knew that the Wuhan sniffles were not harming healthy people. Nonetheless, Fauci decided that catastrophic utilitarianism was the path forward.

At the end of the day, Fauci in his government service was a mediocrity who understood that raising a complication would slow the campaign to create consensus.

This is the same man who told Congress that the absurdity that was the six-foot distance rule “sort of just appeared,” and that he was unaware of any study supporting it. That one nonsensical rule shut down places of worship, bankrupted millions of businesses, and forced the closure of America’s schools. As we documented last month, it somehow became the primary mechanism for the whole shutdown apparatus.

Informed consent just means that the person taking the risk gets all of the information that the person or company recommending it actually knows. A pregnant woman in the early covid hysteria days was entitled to hear what Fauci and his colleagues knew. They swept it under the rug for the “greater good” of maintaining public health order.

Treating Fauci as a supervillain makes a lot of sense when you’re trying to sell copies of something. But the truth of the matter is a lot more sobering. He was an average man with a giant ego, and the absolute worst person to hand unlimited authority over the lives of everyone else. It resulted in predictable disaster.

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