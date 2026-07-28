The Dossier

The Dossier

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Charles Mccarville's avatar
Charles Mccarville
Jul 28

Fauci deserves all the anger he gets. But most of the harm came from the bottom up - people demanding schools be closed, managers requiring weekly tests, strangers yelling at people who didn’t wear masks, and family members being excluded from gatherings if they weren’t vaccinated.

Fauci could have had a major role in preventing the insanity from ever getting started but he failed. But he didn’t make millions of people turn into informants and thugs.

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Ned's avatar
Ned
Jul 28

Only a Minion of Satan would do these things

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