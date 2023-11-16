An expensive fundraiser in Canada scheduled for next week featuring Dr Anthony Fauci has quietly been canceled, with organizers remaining very hush-hush about what exactly happened.

The Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA), which was set to host Fauci next Wednesday, abruptly shelved the event, citing a scheduling conflict, according to The Bay Observer.

The event page has been deleted and LIUNA has not publicly released a statement on the matter.

The Dossier has obtained a since-deleted brochure for the event, which shows tickets for the event ranging from $300 to a whopping $50,000. Photos with Fauci started at $10,000.

After the LIUNA event was scheduled, Canadian freedom convoy members made plans to protest the Fauci dinner, according to a Rebel News report.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Fauci has aligned himself with a left wing labor union, having been on the warpath against right-of-center Americans since “retiring” from his Government Health job (while still remaining on payroll). In recent weeks, Fauci has blamed the “extreme radical right” for the prolonging of “the pandemic.”

Despite “retiring” at the end of last year, Fauci continues to receive millions of dollars worth of taxpayer funded benefits, such as a 24/7 chauffeur and a fully staffed U.S. Marshals security detail.

LIUNA, which is widely considered one of the most influential labor unions in North America, donates almost exclusively to democrats, having spent millions of dollars in the most recent cycle to elect progressives to office.

Fauci has had perhaps the longest “15 minutes of fame” of all time. Has his time in the spotlight finally come to an end?

