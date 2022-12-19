Exclusive: Davos 2023 will feature BlackRock & TikTok CEOs, with WEF demanding more censorship and tyranny
Partial speakers and events list obtained by The Dossier
The World Economic Forum (WEF) will host its annual meeting in Davos next month, and for the second year in a row, The Dossier is the first publication to publish a list of speakers attending the invite-only, ruling class gathering in Switzerland.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider bec…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.