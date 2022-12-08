Evidence indicates Biden Admin prioritized WNBA's Griner over Marine Paul Whelan, despite claiming otherwise
Stealth edited report and commentary from Marine's family and attorney indicates that Russia offered both as an option.
On Thursday morning, the Biden Administration announced that WNBA player Brittney Griner had been freed from a Russian prison in exchange for Viktor Bout, a notorious Russian arms dealer who was known to western intelligence agencies as the “merchant of death.”
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, plea…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.