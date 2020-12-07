Everyone is already wearing a mask. They just don’t work.
Americans have exceeded universal masking benchmarks, but it has not slowed or stopped the spread of COVID-19.
One of the most common pro-mask arguments I’ve heard over the course of the past year, both from “public health experts” and your average citizen, sounds similar to the following statement:
“If only everyone would just wear a mask, we would be able to crush the virus and end the pandemic.”
This line of reasoning is frequently espoused by lockdown governor…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.